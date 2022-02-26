My mother is hiding from bombing, India should help us, says Ukraine national living in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: Demanding a refugee status, a group of Ukrainian nationals stranded in Goa on Friday said India should help their country which has been invaded by Russia and is fighting for survival.

With Russian troops on the outskirts of Kiev, Yvghneniya Zenia Marnych, who was part of a peaceful protest held here by Ukrainian nationals, was worried about her mother.

"My mother is in Kiev, hiding from bombing in an underground shelter. This is 21st century and we can't believe that we have been facing this situation back in my country," she said.

The protesters, who gathered near St Mary Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, demanded that India intervene in the conflict to stop Russia from further attacking their beleaguered country.

She was receiving pictures and videos of bombing on her mobile phone from her family members who fear for their lives, Zenia said.

"My mother has seen Russians walking into the city. We request help from India. India is a powerful country," she said.

Goa is a popular tourist destination for Russians as well as the nationals of other countries in the region.

Many Ukrainians have even settled down in Goa, either because they are engaged in business in the coastal state or have married local residents.

"But there are few who arrived here as tourists and are now stranded," Zenia said.

Another protestor, who runs a business in North Goa district, said there were 400 to 600 fellow Ukrainians in Goa before the COVID-19 outbreak.

"But many left due to lockdown and the pandemic situation," she said.

Those who are in Goa would request the Indian government to extend their visa or provide them a refugee status till the situation in their country normalizes, she said.

"We don't have any place to go. We request the Indian government to consider our case sympathetically," she said.

"We are protesting here to bring awareness among Indian people about the situation. We want peace, that's the only thing we are asking for," said another protestor who requested anonymity.

"India is a powerful country. We request India to support us and help Ukraine," she said.

Mere financial sanctions will not deter Russia, she said.

"We need something more than sanctions, and it should happen today and now," the woman said.