STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Revenue Secretary bats for higher tax on long-term capital gains

The revenue secretary called for support from tax professionals and taxpayers to remove various exemptions offered to select groups/businesses to make the tax laws simpler.

Published: 26th February 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj has questioned the rationale for only 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains.

“As much as Rs 95,000 crore was made in long-term capital gains tax in 2019-20. Out of which 92 per cent was made by people with over Rs 15 lakh annual income and 80 per cent by those with more than Rs 50 lakh annual. How can we justify 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains, when the whole world is moving towards 20-30 per cent tax,” said Bajaj in an event in New Delhi on Saturday.

He also reiterated the need for new tax law to make the rules simple. “The first Income Tax Act came in the 1860s, the second came in the early 1900s and the third Income Tax Act came in 1961. Perhaps this is the right time to write a new tax law,” the revenue secretary said in an event organised by the Tax India Online (TIOL) Knowledge Foundation.

He said that some efforts were made in recent history (to overhaul the tax rules), but those efforts did not bear fruits. He said this time sincere efforts should be made to rewrite the tax laws.

Talking about the complex tax rules in the country, Bajaj said if tax laws in the country are complex it is not entirely the fault of bureaucrats and the policymakers; it is also the fault of various lobbies who ask for tax exemptions every now and then. “The government has to agree to some of these demands,” he reiterated.

The revenue secretary called for support from tax professionals and taxpayers to remove various exemptions offered to select groups/businesses to make the tax laws simpler.

Talking about different rules for capital gains tax for different asset classes, Bajaj said there is no logic for having different time frames and tax rates for different assets.

He rued the fact that the industry and tax professionals, instead of asking for the removal of different exemptions, they come up with the demand for new exemptions.

Citing the example of the new income tax regime, which has lower tax slabs and no exemptions, the revenue secretary said unless the old tax regime is disincentivised, the new tax regime would not take over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax IT Tarun Bajaj Revenue Secretary
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp