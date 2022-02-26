STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six Manipuri students stranded in war-hit Ukraine en route to Romania: CM Biren Singh 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said six students from the state, who have been stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, are on their way to Romania in a specially arranged bus.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said six students from the state, who have been stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, are on their way to Romania in a specially arranged bus, as part of the evacuation mission. He also said 12 Manipuri students have already been evacuated.

"Among Indians who are being evacuated from Ukraine, six Manipuri students are on their way to Romania in a specially arranged bus, at the moment. "Earlier, 12 Manipuri students have already been evacuated. Air India has also started evacuation missions to bring back the stranded Indians from Romania," the CM said on Facebook.

Singh stated that his government is constantly in touch with the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs and other ministries concerned to assess the condition of every Manipuri, especially students, who are stranded in the restive country.

"We have collected the list of all Manipuri students who are studying in Ukraine," the CM said. The Centre is bringing back Indians from Ukraine by operating special flights from Romania and Hungary.

Meanwhile, parents of 14 Manipuri students studying in Ukraine had on Friday written to Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh, requesting him to take necessary steps to ensure safe return of their wards.

TAGS
Manipuri students Ukraine Romania Evacuation
