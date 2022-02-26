STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Those who opened fire at 'kar sevaks' will offer 'kar seva' post poll loss: Yogi's jibe at Akhilesh

Asserting that he was confident of a victory, Adityanath said as the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on March 10, the rival leaders had already booked tickets to move out of UP.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Targeting the Samajwadi party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who opened fire at the devotees of Lord Ram are now moving around with Lord Hanuman's mace, alluding that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had changed its stand.

He was referring to the 1990 incident in Ayodhya during which the police had opened fire at 'kar sevaks' marching towards the city, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raising a mace offered by supporters during the ongoing election rallies.

"Those who fired at Ram Bhakts now move around with mace of Bajrang Bali. After tasting a loss in the elections, they will appear in Ayodhya to offer 'kar seva' with the devotees of Lord Ram," the chief minister said during an election rally here.

Asserting that he was confident of a victory, Adityanath said as the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on March 10, the rival leaders had already booked tickets to move out of Uttar Pradesh the next day.

Taking a dig at the BSP, the chief minister said, "The elephant's (party symbol) stomach was so big that it ate the entire state's ration."

Several bulldozers with banners "Baba's bulldozer" written on them, were stationed at the venue in Katka in a symbolic representation of Adityanath's earlier remarks that the government will continue bulldozing illegal properties of the mafia after March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav BJP Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp