Tiger death tally alarming in India in 2022 alone, 27 in first two months

DEHRADUN: India has recorded a total 27 tiger deaths this year, reveals data collated by the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). This is a blow for India’s tiger conservation programme, which was drawing applause for being successful over the last few years.

Titu Joseph, chief executive officer of WPSI told this daily, “Till February 23, a total of 27 tiger deaths have been recorded. This means one death every second day, which is serious. Of these, seven are related to poaching. A more robust mechanism is needed.”

Worried by the numbers, wildlife experts and conservationists are urging the government to take note.

AG Ansari, who has been working for over two decades in Ramnagar, said, “The Centre as well as the states need to pay more attention. Tiger is not just the national animal but an important part of the ecosystem.”

Uttarakhand houses Corbett Tiger Reserve, which has the highest tiger density among the 50-odd reserves in India. No tiger death took place in Uttarakhand this year. Uttarakhand forest officials declined to comment on the matter.

Of the 27 tiger deaths, according to the WPSI, nine were in Madhya Pradesh, followed by six in Maharashtra, five in Karnataka, two in Assam, two in Kerala and one each in Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

It says 19 deaths took place due to fighting among the big cats while seven died due to poaching and related incidents.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), 127 tigers died in 2021, 106 in 2020, 96 in 2019, 101 in 2018, 117 in 2017, 121 in 2016, 82 in 2015, 78 in 2014, 68 in 2013 and 88 in 2012. It also says that the number of tiger deaths this year is 23 so far.

In 2020, on the International Tiger Day, a report titled ‘Status of Tigers Co-predators and Prey in India’, released by the Centre revealed that the reserves of Uttarakhand have the highest tiger density in India. Corbett has 14 tigers per 100 sq km, which is highest in India.