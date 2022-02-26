STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine crisis: Air India evacuation flight expected to land in Mumbai at 8 pm

Air India flight AI-1944 had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am, an AI official had earlier said.

Published: 26th February 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: An Air India Boeing aircraft, which departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here for Romanian capital Bucharest early morning on Saturday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive, is expected to arrive here at 8 pm, the airport operator said.

CSMIA, in a statement, also said it has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers. Air India flight AI-1944 had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am, an AI official had earlier said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since the morning of February 24 and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

"In the light of the current crisis in Ukraine, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students, who are arriving in Mumbai today (Saturday) by AI-1944 at 8 pm (Expected Time of arrival)," CSMIA said.

Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to officials. The private airport operator said it has fenced in a special area at the facility for the arriving passengers to sit and will also provide them with free Wi-Fi codes, distribute food and water bottles. They will also be provided with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival, it said.

ALSO READ | Ukraine invasion, What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

The airport has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers, CSMIA said, adding as per the guidelines laid down by the government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the facility will be conducting mandatory temperature checks.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival. In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, it said. These passengers would be able to leave the airport post-testing negative.

Before the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated one flight to Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India. It had planned to operate two more flights on February 24 and February 26 but it could not do so as the Russian offensive began on February 24 and the Ukrainian airspace was consequently shut down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Air India Evacuation Mumbai Crisis
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp