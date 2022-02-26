STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine war: Worry over diamond supply in Surat as productions stopped

Around 8-10 important diamond enterprises controlled by Gujarati diamantaires are functioning in Russia. Because of the war, supply to India has become uncertain.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  It is  uncertain times for diamond merchants of Gujarat. The world’s largest rough diamond mining company Alrosa is based in Russia.

As a result, the world’s biggest diamond cutting and polishing centre in and around Surat has halted operations, in anticipation of widespread disruptions in international supply.

They are also worried that because of the war, the price of rough diamond will see a steep increase.

Around 8-10 important diamond enterprises controlled by Gujarati diamantaires are functioning in Russia. Because of the war, supply to India has become uncertain.

Former GJEPC (Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) chairman and diamantaire Dinesh Nawadia said, “Six per cent of rough diamonds come from Russia. A large part of this is from Alrosa. If a war or war-like situation continues for a long time, supply of rough goods will stop and the price of polished diamonds will likely go up. Diamond prices went by almost 50 per since last September. So buyers are already sceptical.”

Since June 21, there has been a significant mismatch in diamond pricing, with rough diamond prices increasing by 55 to 60 per cent and polished diamond prices increasing only by 15 to 30 per cent.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has suddenly changed a few things in this sector,” stated Naimesh Pachhigar, owner of a diamond company.

“Because of the interruption in logistics, the price of gold and diamonds will go up even further.”

Effects are already being felt.

“If the war continues, it will have a big impact on the diamond sector. Manufacturing activity in the industry has come to a halt over the last two days. Because of rising rough diamond costs, there is a perceived shortage of polished diamonds,” he added.

Industry sources said the small diamantaires are at the receiving end. 

“Due to higher gold and diamond prices, there is an order-based demand in the industry. There is shortage of polished diamonds in the market and the Russia-Ukraine war is going to make the situation more critical for the industry,” said another diamantaire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council Ukraine Crisis Ukraine War Russia-Ukraine War
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp