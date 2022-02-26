STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Cabinet apprised of situation in Ukraine, efforts to bring back Indians 

An Air India flight carrying Indians from Ukraine is enroute from Romania to Mumbai. Many more evacuation flights are expected to be operated in the coming days.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet was learnt to have been briefed on Saturday about the situation in Ukraine and efforts being taken to evacuate Indian nationals from the war-hit country.

The Cabinet Committee on Security is also learnt to have met on Saturday amid the crisis in Ukraine after it was attacked by Russia.

Government sources said members of the Union Cabinet were briefed on the evolving situation in Ukraine and round-the-clock efforts being made by the government to bring back Indians from that country. The government is bringing back Indians from Ukraine by operating special flights from its neighbouring countries, including Romania and Hungary.

Indians are being ferried to border areas of Ukraine before being flown to India from the bordering country concerned since the Ukrainian airspace is closed for civilian flights.

ALSO READ | First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 250 Indians

An Air India flight carrying Indians from Ukraine is en route from Romania to Mumbai. Many more evacuation flights are expected to be operated in the coming days.

Comments

