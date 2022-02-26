STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP Congress leader Ajay Rai banned from campaigning for 24 hours for remarks against PM, Yogi

Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours for making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister.

Censuring Rai for violating the poll code, the Commission said the ban commences at 8.00 am on Saturday.

Rai, who is contesting from the Pindara seat, had made the objectionable remarks in a live Facebook post in January, following which the EC had served him a notice.

In his reply to the notice served on him on Wednesday, Rai said the remarks were made metaphorically to describe salt packets distributed by the Central and state governments.

The poll watchdog was not satisfied with his reply.

An FIR has already been lodged sgainst him in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Ajay Rai Congress UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections 2022 UP Assembly Elections
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp