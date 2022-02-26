STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh to set up counters at airports to facilitate people of state returning from Ukraine 

Published: 26th February 2022 03:42 PM

Image used for representational purpose. . (File Photo)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government will make arrangements to bring its residents returning from Ukraine to the state, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday.

The resident commissioner of the state has been asked to set up counters at airports for the convenience of people of Uttar Pradesh coming back from Ukraine and to ensure necessary arrangements in coordination with the central government and all other authorities concerned, he said.

In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed its relief commissioner as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Kyiv to facilitate support required for the evacuation of people of the state stranded in the war-torn country.

Besides, a 24X7 toll-free helpline has been set up which can be reached by dialling (0522) 1070. A mobile number 9454441081 and an email id rahat@nic.in have also been set up.

