STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bullet fired, bombs hurled, brickbats in Bengal civic polls

The BJP and the CPI(M) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress cadres of flexing muscles. The BJP called for a 12-hour strike on Monday in protest against the violence.

Published: 27th February 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal witnessed sporadic incidents of violence during the civic polls in 108 municipalities across the state. Bullet was fired, bombs were hurled indiscriminately and stones were pelted targeting police. A police officer received bullet injury in North 24 Parganas after miscreants opened fire and two other men in uniform were injured in brickbat. injures in the violence. The police lobbed tear gas shells at many places.

The BJP and the CPI(M) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress cadres of flexing muscles. The BJP called for a 12-hour strike on Monday in protest against the violence. The TMC, however, announced that they would take out protest marches in every block across the state in protest against BJP’s bandh.

Altogether 797 persons were arrested on the basis of specific complaints. ‘’Other than a few stray incidents, the civic polls were conducted peacefully by the police,’’ said director general of police Manoj Malviya.

Expressing his concern, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the state election commissioner to brief him on Monday. 

"State Election Commissioner Shri Saurab Das has been called upon to brief Guv anytime before 10 am tomorrow in view of alarmingly disturbing inputs, depicting scenario of violence and lawlessness, with administration in in partisan mode and systemic failure #SEC," Dhankhar tweeted.

A clash between the supporters of the TMC and the CPI(M) broke out at Kamarhati municipality area in North 24 Parganas after the ruling party allegedly brought outsiders in a vehicle with a board written police on it. A contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot and suddenly a bullet came from the crowd which hit the right leg of assistant sub-inspector Jayanta Biswas.

In Murshidabad’s Dhulian and Garulia in North 24 Parganas bombs were hurled when the TMC and CPI(M) supporters clashed. A police officer was injured at Dhulian when the violent supporters pelted stones. Another policeman was injured at Jagaddal.

At many places independent candidates, who were denied tickets by the TMC, was waylaid and manhandled allegedly by the TMC supporters.

"At many places our agents were assaulted. The ruling party is scared because they know that a considerable number of vote share, which went to the BJP in recent previous elections, will return to our fold in this civic polls. We secured second position in the recent elections in five municipal corporations," said a CPI(M) leader.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the allegations laid down by the Oppositions were baseless. ‘’The BJP and the CPI(M) are frustrated and labelling false charges against our party to cover their weakness,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Trinamool CPM Bengal Civic Polls
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp