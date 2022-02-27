STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Two female bodies were recovered from the spot along with a 12 bore gun, a 9 mm pistol, cordex wire, explosives materials and other Maoist-related items.

Published: 27th February 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two women Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday morning, a senior official said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Jabeli village under Naimed police station area around 6 am when a joint team of different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation on Saturday night towards Jabeli, Durdha and Mosla villages, located over 450 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

On Sunday morning, the patrolling team came face-to-face with a group of armed ultras, leading to the gun-battle, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two female cadres were recovered from the spot along with a 12 bore gun, a 9 mm pistol, cordex wire, explosives materials and other Maoist-related items, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and search operation was still underway, he added.

