STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Come to borders only ofter nod from officials’ 

Amid efforts to evacuate stranded Indians via border transit points of some of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, chaos and confusion prevailed.

Published: 27th February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ten students , among the first group of evacuees from Ukraine, after landing at Mumbai airport. (Photo | EPS)

Ten students , among the first group of evacuees from Ukraine, after landing at Mumbai airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

The first Air India Boeing 787 aircraft carrying 219 Indians from Ukraine after the Russian offensive started landed at Mumbai airport from Romanian capital Bucharest at 7.50 pm on Saturday. Two more evacuation flights — one for Bucharest and one for Hungarian capital Budapest — departed from Delhi.

Amid efforts to evacuate stranded Indians via border transit points of some of Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, chaos and confusion prevailed. The Indian embassy in Kyiv issued another advisory on Saturday asking the Indian nationals not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the MEA or embassy officials.

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with our embassies in neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens. Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkposts without prior intimation,’’ the advisory stated.

It was relatively safer for Indian nationals staying in western cities of Ukraine (which include Lutsk, Rivne, Lviv, Uzhhorod, Cheernivtsi) with access to water, food, accommodation and basic amenities to be stationed there till they coordinate their efforts with officials to reach border posts, it stated.

Those living in eastern parts of Ukraine (Kharkiv, Poltava) were advised to stay put until they receive further instructions. People were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and ve patient.External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar tweeted saying MEA teams were working on the ground round the clock and that he was personally monitoring the whole evacuation exercise.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp