Congress Announces 'Dwarka Declaration' to win 125 seats in 2022 Gujarat elections

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

On the last day of Chintan sibhir (brainstorming session), Gujarat congress announced “Dwarka declaration” in which congress makes blueprint to win 125 seats in assembly elections 2022.

To win the battle of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Congress has promised to resolve 12 Major issues of public welfare.

The main focus of the Congress will be on farmers, eliminating inflation and unemployment. Congress promised to wave off farmers' debts and halve electricity bills in rural or urban areas.

Congress promises to give a bottle of gas for only Rs.500 to get rid of the problem of inflation. With this, they promised to fill all the approved establishments of government jobs. The focus will be on increasing health and education facilities on the taluka level.

Taluka headquarters promised to build "Mahatma Gandhi Model School", and to increase health facilities, they promised to recruit health staff.

In addition, a resolution was presented at the Congress's Chintan Shivir to provide Rs 4 lakh assistance to the relatives of covid deceased and to provide one government job per family. Congress has also promised to implement the old pension scheme of 2004 once again.

Announcing the Dwarka Declaration, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Jagdish Thakore said, that it would be ensured that the cost of cooking gas cylinder would not be increased more than Rs.500 to get rid of inflation.’

According to the declaration, to liberate parents from exploitation through the commercialisation of education, a "Mahatma Gandhi Education Complex" model education complex will be set up from primary to higher education. Education for girls will be provided free till graduation. The Right to Education Act will be strictly adhered to. A separate system of employment-oriented education will be set up.

Gujrat congress declaration Promise, to free the farmers who have become indebted due to anti-farmer policies of the present government, " farm loan waiver and Electricity Bill Half" scheme will be implemented. Milk producers will be given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre, the central government will be pressured to abolish GST on farm implements, fertilizers, seeds, pesticides.

The current land survey will be cancelled at the first cabinet meeting on an immediate basis, all agricultural products being procured at the MSP.

All PHC, CHC government hospitals across the state will be renovated with modern and adequate facilities, doctors, super-speciality doctors, paramedical staff will be recruited at all levels to strengthen the deteriorating health service of the state. A 'tricolour clinic' ( Tiranga Clinic) will be set up in urban

areas to provide "service, diagnosis, treatment" at the ward level.

