Disha Salian's death: Maharashtra women's panel seeks action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, MLA Nitesh Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane had questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of Salian in June 2020.

Published: 27th February 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Sunday said it has asked police to block the social media accounts spreading false information about the death Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and also sought action against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane in this connection.

BJP leader Narayan Rane had questioned the circumstances surrounding the death of Salian (28) in June 2020.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar said the Malvani police (in Mumbai) had told the commission that Salian's postmortem report stated that she was not raped and was not pregnant.

Salian's parents had complained to the commission about the character assassination of their daughter after her death.

They had sought action against Narayan Rane, Nitesh Rane and others for posting "wrong information" about their daughter's death on social media, Chakankar said.

The official claimed "Rane had maligned Disha's character" and made a false claim that the case was being investigated by the CBI.

The commission has sought a report from the Malvani police and also sought action against Narayan Rane, MLA Nitesh Rane and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, she said.

The commission has also asked the police to shut the fake social media accounts spreading false information about Salian, she said.

Chakankar said she has also asked the police to ensure the safety and security of Salian's parents, who are senior citizens, and that the probe into Salian's death be completed at the earliest.

Narayan Rane recently addressed a press conference in which he made certain claims regarding Salian's death.

However, despite an emotional appeal made by Salian's family members to politicians to refrain from maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death, claims and counter-claims on the issue are being made, with Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil saying that the truth behind her death will be exposed after March 7.

The MSCW had on Monday issued a notice to the Mumbai Police in connection with Salian's alleged suicide and directed them to file a reply, after Rane claimed that she was raped and murdered.

Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

