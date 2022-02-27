Gujarati students evacuated from Ukraine burst into tears after reuniting with families

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Indian students are returning from the war zone in Ukraine. In which many students from Gujarat are also included. Today, students from across the state, including Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, met their families and wept as they returned to their hometowns.

At the same time, parents are happy to see their children return safely. Twenty-one students returned to Vadodara, six students have returned to Surat while some students from Ahmedabad arrived at the GMDC auditorium Ahmedabad around 1 p.m. Leaders, including the education minister, arrived to welcome him.

Gujarati students stranded in Ukraine have arrived safely in New Delhi at 4 am on Sunday via a specially launched rescue flight. From there they have been sent to Gujarat by Volvo bus of Transport Corporation., an official said.

“To bring students back to Gujarat, we have sent two Volvo buses, each capable of accommodating 45 persons, but for Delhi, since the distance by road is greater, we have not sent any buses there. Instead, we have tied up with the Uttar Pradesh transport department which has agreed to deploy its buses and

ferry our students here.” said officer of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

Six students from Chernivtsi city of Ukraine have reached Surat. they were received at Surat Circuit House. Emotional scenes were witnessed as soon as they met their parents. Tears were seen in the eyes of the parents who had been worrying about their children for the last eight to ten days. Amid a war-like

the situation, parents were also seen comforting their children as they hugged and thanked God.

“We appeal to the government to bring back all the children of the country who are trapped there to be brought back as soon as possible. as the other parents are concerned about the way we were concerned about our children.” Said parents at Surat.

Dhwani Patel said in the conversation that the situation there is very serious. Many of our friends are still trapped there. They should be brought in quickly as they do not have any such facility at present and their difficulties are constantly increasing due to it. The students have no food or drink at the moment.

“There are many students who are still staying in university hostels. Several students have not been able to get out of the bunker for the past two days.

Thousands of such students are still there and now that the war is getting more aggressive their parents are also very worried about them. “ She further added.

Returning to Surat from Ukraine, 19-year-old Pooja Ashokbhai Patel responded by saying, "I am studying MBBS at Bukovinyan State Medical University in Chenivitsy, Ukraine. I went to study in Ukraine last December. Parents living in Surat were very worried due to the critical condition of Ukraine. Many of my friends and classmates are still living under the threat of war."

The area around Kyiv airport is being bombed by Russia. There was a severe shortage of food,

drinking water, and electricity. We were being assisted by the Indian Embassy, and efforts are being made by the Embassy to repatriate as many students as possible.

Arashvi Kalpeshbhai Shah, a 20-year-old student of MBBS at Bukovina State Medical University, living in the city of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, met her parents with tears in her eyes as soon as she returned to Surat. "The Indian embassy had instructed us to leave Ukraine without wasting time since February 15, but people in Ukraine said to us that with the intervention of other countries, the war will

not break out and there is a lot of unnecessary and negative propaganda about the Russia-Ukraine war in India," Arashvi said.

"We were stranded in Kyiv, after which we went to the Romanian border, from where we were flown to India with the help of Indian Embassy, the situation started to get worse when we left from there. We've been reaching India first because our name is on the first list, but our many friends are trapped in a

very critical situation right now. " said a student Preksha Soni in Ahmedabad.

