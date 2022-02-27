STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD-U candidate Wahengbam Rohit Singh shot at, injured in Manipur

By Express News Service

IMPHAL: Unidentified miscreants in Manipur fired at a candidate of Janata Dal (United), leaving him grievously injured.

The police said the incident occurred Saturday midnight when the victim, Wahengbam Rohit Singh who is contesting from the Kshetrigao seat in the Imphal Valley, was returning home after his poll-related activities.

Three bullets hit him. He was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in the state capital of Imphal.

The miscreants had come from two different directions riding two motorcycles. Before the security personnel accompanying Singh, and his supporters could react, the assailants fled the scene.

Singh’s family members and supporters said he was targeted as he stood a good chance of winning the polls.

The police said they were probing the incident but the supporters of the candidate took to the streets demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Kshetrigao will go to first-phase polls on Monday.

There have been a series of poll-related violence in Manipur in the past two months.

