STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra man gets life imprisonment for minor girl's rape, murder bid

Special POCSO court judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and directed that the victim be provided compensation through the district legal services authority (DLSA).

Published: 27th February 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PALGHAR: A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl and attempting to kill her in 2017, observing that the crime was "heinous in nature".

Special POCSO court judge Aditee U Kadam in her order pronounced on Friday, a copy of it was made available on Saturday, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and directed that the victim be provided compensation through the district legal services authority (DLSA).

Special Public Prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil told the court that on December 9, 2017, when the victim had gone to her maternal grandmother's house in Vasai area of Palghar, the accused took her to a fort and raped her.

The man later pushed the girl into a well and hit her with a huge stone.

The accused was subsequently charged under relevant provisions, including sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the prosecutor said.

After hearing both the sides, the judge observed that the offence committed by the accused is "very much heinous in nature".

"He behaved like a savage and a brute," the court said, adding that the girl suffered various injuries and pain.

Thus, no leniency can be shown to the accused, the judge said.

The court said the state has the responsibility to punish the wrong doer/guilty and also to see the victim is not only compensated for the loss and injury suffered, but also for the rehabilitation.

"The victim belongs to a poor financial background. The humiliation or the reputation that is snuffed out cannot be re-compensated, but then monetary compensation will at least provide some solace. The victim and her family have suffered a lot," the court observed.

Therefore, taking into consideration all these factors, the court is of the view to grant a compensation to the victim through the DLSA, the judge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Minor Rape case
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp