STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata’s flagship dole scheme inches towards 75 lakh grantees

The scheme was ranked the best among 552 such social sector schemes from across 62 countries that were nominated for the coveted award.

Published: 27th February 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Gaining international applause and touching one milestone after another from the list of beneficiary initiatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal government’s Kanyashree scheme has achieved a target of reaching out to its current unique recipients of 75 lakh unmarried girls.

The scheme – which offers financial help in order to prevent early marriage and reduce school dropout rates owing to financial stress – is now benefitting 74,94,918 girls till December, 2021 and the figure is expected to reach 75 lakh shortly. This chief minister’s pet scheme was launched in 2013.

In June 2017, Kanyashree was honoured with the highest public service award by the UN. The scheme was ranked the best among 552 such social sector schemes from across 62 countries that were nominated for the coveted award.

It has two conditional cash benefit components – K1 and K2. K1 is an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to the girls from 13 to 18 years age group that they remain in education provided that they are unmarried. K2 is a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 to be paid when unmarried girls turn 18, provided that they are engaged in any academic or occupational pursuit.

For Rita Naskar, daughter of a van rickshaw puller in North 24 Parganas, the scheme proved a messiah on account of her dream of graduating college. “I completed class XII exam with more than 60 per cent marks but my academic journey was about to come to a halt because of financial stress. The one time grant I received of Rs 25,000 under the scheme has helped me pursue a nursing course under vocational training and aspires of setting up my own unit,” she said.    

Chaya Sardar from the backward Junglemahal said, “The annual grant of Rs 1,000 allows me to afford bus fare since the bicycle I have been given under the state’s Sabuj Sathi scheme needs repairing,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Kanyashree Scheme
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp