Maratha quota: End fast, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tells Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje

Ajit Pawar asked Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to end his fast seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday asked Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to end his fast seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community.

Pawar told reporters the MVA government in the state will do all it can to ensure the welfare of the Maratha community.

The Rajya Sabha MP is on a hunger strike since Saturday and has accused the state government of failing to fulfill assurances given to the Maratha community and the Centre of not doing away with the 50 per cent cap on quota.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of the cabinet sub committee on Maratha quota and directed that the state OBC commission be set up immediately to study the backwardness of the community.

The CM also asked the cabinet sub committee to ensure implementation of various welfare schemes for the community.

