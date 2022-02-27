STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Media trials curse or boon for democracy? The jury is still out

Jawhar Sircar, former civil servant turned Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that media trails were usually tempered by a sense of mission.

Published: 27th February 2022 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Media, News, Journalists

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Are media trials a curse for democracy? Or are the pillars of India's democracy best served by the trials being conducted by the country's media? Media personalities, politicians, legal luminaries and eminent physicians debated whether "Trial by the Media is a Curse of our Democracy," at an annual debate organised by the nearly two-century-old Bengal Club here Saturday.

Eminent journalist and Editor of The Wire Siddharth Vardarajan pointed out that failure of the other three pillars of the "Taj Mahal of democracy" has made the task of the fourth estate even more difficult.

"Can any of us doubt that these pillars are crumbling?" Vardarajan asked as he pointed out that passing of laws by legislatures without adequate debate, cases of judicial delay in important federal issues, and bureaucratic overreach were undermining democracy.

"We in the media are trying to shine a light on topics that those in authority would not like light to be shone on," he said, pointing to among other issues, media reportage on the alleged Pegasus phone surveillance.

Jawhar Sircar, former civil servant turned Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that media trails were usually tempered by a sense of mission, such as reportage on Jessica Lal murder, Nirbhaya killing in Delhi or the killing of Rizwanur in Kolkata, which in turn helped unravel those cases and brought culprits to book.

"People get demoralised when nothing happens. Someone has to shake them (system) out of a stupor, to get justice done," Sircar said, adding that he felt it was the "incumbent duty of the media to take up trials to clean up the nation to serve democracy."

Defending the motion, eminent neuro-surgeon Sandip Chatterjee pointed out that the media at times lowers its standards by passing judgement "on everything and everybody", causing an unevenness of the platform of democracy.

"There is one thing worse than an uninformed person with power and that is an uninformed person with power who does not know when to stop using his power," Chatterjee said.

He warned that the race for TRP rating as well as media bias was a cause for concern which could undermine the country's democratic polity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddharth Vardarajan The Wire Media Trial
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp