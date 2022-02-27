STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No responsible person in MVA government, claims Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Raosaheb Danve refuted the charge that the BJP was using central agencies against leaders of the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has failed on all fronts and that there was no "responsible person" in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Danve also refuted the charge that the BJP was using central agencies against leaders of the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"Thackeray did not step out of his house for last six months. He did not meet anyone. There is no responsible person in the MVA government," the BJP Lok Sabha member from Jalna claimed.

The CM had undergone a cervical spine surgery in November last year.

To a question on the recent strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Danve said when Thackeray took charge of the CM's post, he had said there would be no stir in the state.

But, the MSRTC employees have been agitating and instead of solving their problems, the MVA government was "rubbing salt on their wounds".

The employees were being suspended or removed from service and as a result, some of them committed suicide, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raosaheb Danve MVA Maha Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp