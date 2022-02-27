STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul warns leaders against losing people touch

Rahul said that there are two classes in the Congress — one working on the ground for the people and the other, sitting in air-conditioned rooms.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits a temple in Dwarka on Saturday | express

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABABD: In a plain-speak before Gujarat Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said there was no place in the party for those who “do not want to work on the ground level.” 

His warning came at a ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) today, months before the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year. The Congress leader offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka, where top party leaders are meeting to chalk out a strategy for the Assembly elections.

“Those who do not work for the party actively and make only speeches sitting in air-conditioned rooms, pack such leaders off to BJP as a gift,” said Rahul. “We need five energetic people to bring Congress to power in Gujarat,” he added.

Gandhi landed at Jamnagar airport in a special plane, before arriving at Dwarka in a helicopter around noon. After being applied ‘tilak’ on forehead, Gandhi went into the temple with a ‘dhaja’, a large religious flag to be offered to the temple, said Gujarat Congress’ Kisan Cell president, Pal Ambalia. As many as 500 delegates are attending the Shivir. 

“How many Congress leaders does the BJP still need? Take as many leaders as you want from the Congress, we don’t need people who leave the Congress ideology. Gujarat has given ideology to the Congress. If we want to win in Gujarat, we have to show a new vision for it,” he said.

