STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh​, supporters booked for rape, assault

SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GONDA: Hours before Gonda went to polls on Sunday, Samajwadi Party candidate from Colonelganj Assembly constituency, his brothers and supporters were booked for allegedly raping a woman and beating her up.

Police said they booked SP candidate Yogesh Pratap Singh and others on Saturday night after they allegedly barged into the residence of the woman, and assaulted her and her family members for ‘supporting the BJP'.

The woman was cooking at her house.

Singh, his two brothers and supporters barged into her house and picked up a fight.

When her family members resisted, they were beaten up.

They also allegedly opened fired and snatched the woman's gold necklace, the police said citing the complaint.

Singh's supporters allegedly told the woman that voting for the BJP will prove to be costly.

After this, they took her to the fields and allegedly raped her, the police further said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said two persons have been taken into custody.

Police force has been deployed outside the residences of Singh and his supporters to keep a watch over them, and security has been provided to BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Singh, the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Yogesh Pratap Singh
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp