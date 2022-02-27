STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shatabdi, Vande Bharat trains soon to have Radio Entertainment Services on Board

This radio entertainment service will continue providing musical entertainment to passengers throughout their journey in 10 Shatabdi and 2 Vande Bharat express trains.

Published: 27th February 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File photo| PTI)

By  Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind initiative, the Delhi division of Northern Railway (NR) is going to introduce a radio entertainment service in India’s almost all classical and other melodious music to passengers travelling in the Shatabadi and the Vande Bharat express trains to 12 different cities.

Confirming this to this newspaper, Deepak Kumar-chief spokesperson of Northern Railway, said that the passengers travelling by the Shatabdi and the Vande Bharat express trains to Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ajmer, Deharadun, Kanpur, Varanasi, Katra and Kathgodam, will enjoy this musical entertainment services throughout their journey.

Kumar further added that the NR has entered into an agreement to provide radio service in all Shatabdi and Vande Bharat trains of the Delhi division. “ Music is the best combination with travel and enhances the possibilities of good mood in travels the best companion. The  Northern Railway will usher in a new kind of entertainment and enjoyment through already installed Passenger Announcement System(PAS)”, he said.

Spelling out the primary objective of first of its kind initiative, Kumar said that the railways want to ensure  a soothing and pleasant travel experience to every passenger travelling by the  Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains He said that the ratio of entertainment  and railway information along with  commercial
advertisement will be of  50 minutes.

“With the start of this initiative, the concerned railway will get annual revenue of Rs 43.20 lakh. The entire initiative to provide entertainment in trains through radio services has been made under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi division Dimpy Garg and senior commercial manager Praveen Kumar”, he said.

