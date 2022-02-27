STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stranded Jharkhand student in Ukraine seeks BJP MP Jayant Sinha's help for safe return

Published: 27th February 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Jayant Sinha

BJP MP Jayant Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HAZARIBAGH: A student from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, has appealed to former Union Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to initiate necessary action to ensure the safe return of him and his three mates.

Danish Hassan and three other students from the district are pursuing studies in different medical universities in the East European country.

"I have received a message from Danish Hassan… that he got stuck at the Poland border and the Russian Army was not allowing them to proceed further," Sinha, the BJP MP from Hazaribagh, said in a statement.

Sinha said he has already forwarded the message to the Ministry of External Affairs and marked a copy to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

The BJP leader asserted he would leave no stone unturned to ensure their safe return.

Earlier, the parents of the three other students had appealed to the Indian government for making arrangements to bring back their wards from Ukraine.

An official with the state control room, set up by the Jharkhand government to help families of students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine, had Saturday said it traced the highest number of 23 students from Ranchi followed by 11 from Hazaribagh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

It launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine, drawing widespread condemnation and sanctions from several countries, including the US.

