Students left to fend for themselves near Poland

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students who had left for Poland border from Ukraine’s Lviv are stuck near the transit point as there has been no communication from the Indian embassy and have been left to fend for themselves. According to Sonu, a student of Lviv National Medical University, the student contractors who helped them reach the border have asked them to take shelter in nearby areas.

“The embassy has asked us not to send anyone to Polish borders. Students from many universities have reached there and till now, the border is not open. The students are getting sick due to cold weather and desperately asking the embassy for help,” said one of the contractors in a Whatsapp text to the students, who shared the message with this newspaper.

They added that the embassy had asked them to stop the movement of students as the guidelines for crossing the border had not come yet. The students have been asked to wait till further orders. These contractors coordinate with Indian students and colleges during the admissions and helped them find a suitable college and accommodation. They are now coordinating with the Indian embassy and Polish embassy.

According to Vikram, a student of Lviv National Medical University, he was all set to leave for the border but did not as official asked them not to. “Today an official from the Indian Embassy reached Liviv who asked the students to not go to the border because of ‘uncertainties’,” he adds.

A batch of around 50 students from Odessa have hired a bus and are heading towards the Romanian border. “We have spent `4 lakh and are now going to Siret on Romanian border,” said Kuldeep, an MBBS student in Odessa.