STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There is no ban on wearing Hijab in India, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said there is no ban on wearing the headscarf in the country, and people need to understand that constitutional rights and duties are equally important.

Published: 27th February 2022 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Amid the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said there is no ban on wearing the headscarf in the country, and people need to understand that constitutional rights and duties are equally important.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister for Minority Affairs said, "The matter is in the court...There is no ban on (wearing of) Hijab in India. It is clear...Of course, some institutions have their discipline, dress code and uniform. When we talk of rights of Constitution then we have to talk (understand importance) of Constitutional duties also."

However, he did not elaborate.

Earlier, Naqvi, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, inaugurated the 37th “Hunar Haat” here.

Naqvi noted that “Hunar Haat”, which is an “Efficient Effort to Empower” artisans and craftsmen, has provided employment and job opportunities to about eight lakh artisans and craftsmen in the last seven years.

Hunar Haat has become a "credible brand” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of “Self-reliant India” and “Vocal for Local”.

The initiative has instilled energy and enthusiasm into lakhs of families, from far-flung areas of the country, engaged in traditional art and craftsmanship and markets to their ancestral legacy, Naqvi said.

In his address at the function, Kishan Reddy said Hunar Haat is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of 'Make in India,' adding Hunar Haat is an effective platform for protection and promotion of the country's traditional art, skill and glorious legacy”.

The Hijab row started when six students were allegedly denied entry to the Pre-University Girls' College in coastal district headquarters town of Udupi in Karnataka in December last year for wearing Hijab as it was against the prescribed uniform.

The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order.

The court last week completed its hearing and is likely to pass its final order shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Hijab Hijab Row Hijab Issue Karnataka Hijab Issue Karnataka Hijab Row
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp