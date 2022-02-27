STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tweets on Ukraine crisis, crypto currency posted from BJP president Nadda's account

Published: 27th February 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Nadda

JP Nadda. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J P Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and also on cryptocurrency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account.

BJP sources said Nadda's account was compromised briefly.

"It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," a party leader said.

One tweet from Nadda's account solicited donations to help Ukraine and another sought to help Russia.

"Now accepting crypto currency donations," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked briefly in December last year, and message related to Bitcoin was posted.

Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.

