Ukraine-Russia crisis: 1,200 students from Maharashtra stranded, 300 have contacted kin, says Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the state government will take all efforts to get stranded students back safely from Ukraine.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said some 1,200 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, of which just 300 have been able to contact their parents.

In a press release issued here, Wadettiwar, MLA from Bramhapuri here and minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, said the state government will take all efforts to get them back safely.

"The state government is in touch with the Centre, which is taking efforts to fly them to safety. Collectors have been asked to get details of such students hailing from their districts. People can also contact on the state helpline numbers and control room email ID," he said.

