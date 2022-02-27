UP polls: Modi galvanizes BJP workers, reiterates conviction to serve Kashi till death

By Express News Service

VARANASI: Galvanizing the BJP workers to put their might and win the fort of east for the saffron brigade in the two final phases of UP Assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi reiterated his conviction to serve the people of Kashi till his last breathe clearing all the doubts about contesting next Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

The PM announced on Sunday that he would feel most fortunate if his end came serving Kashi which, he was sure, would not leave him till his death.

Addressing the “Booth Vijay Sammelan’ of BJP workers from 13 districts of eastern UP in Varanasi, the PM fired a fresh salvo at opposition Modi reminding everyone that how during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor Project, some people (opposition parties) had stooped to such a level in political rivalry that they publicly prayed for his death.

The PM was referring to a swipe taken by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor inauguration in December last year.

“Bharat ki rajniti mein kuch log kis had tak gir gaye hain…jab sarvajanik roop se meri mrityu ki kaamna ki gayee toh mujhe bahut anand aaya. Mujhe laga ki mere ghor virodhi bhi ye dekh rahe hain ki kashi ke logon ka mujhpar kitna sneh hai…unlogon nein toh mere mann ki moorad poori kar di..iska matlab ye ki meri mrityua tak Kashi ke log aur kashi mujhe nahi chhodenge…mujhe vishwas hai ki kashi ke sewa karte karte agar meri mrityu likhi hogi toh is se bada jeevan ka saubhagya kya hoga. Baba Bholenath ke bhakton ki sewa karte karte chala jaoon toh is bada saubhagya kya ho sakta hai. (Some people in politics had stooped so low that they were publicly praying for my death. I was content to see that even they have realized how much affection do the people of Kashi shower on me. This meant that till death, neither will I leave Kashi nor will Kashi and its people leave me. I will be the most fortunate, if I die while serving Kashi. I will be luckiest, if I die serving the devotees of Baba Bholenath),” he said.

Targetting the Samajawadi Party yet again calling its leadership dynastic, the PM claimed that they did not know that Varanasi was a living city.

“The path of progress on which Banaras is on, will ultimately rid the country of poverty and

crime. It will also clear the way for freeing the democracy from politics of dynasty,” he observed.

Modi also took a dig at the opposition, particularly the SP, for pushing Varanasi in the grip of mafia and criminals during their stint. He mentioned the gold theft from Kashi Vishwanath Temple in early 1980s to terror attacks at Ganga Ghats and temples of the city during 2005-2007.

He slammed the erstwhile SP government in UP over the withdrawal of cases from those accused of terror attacks in UP, including Varanasi.

The PM ended his speech by appealing the party workers, particularly in Varanasi, to convey his ‘pranam’ (regards) to every family in the city.

“Tell them Modiji couldn’t come, but we are at your doorsteps to convey his pranam.”