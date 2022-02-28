STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Amid efforts to unite non-BJP parties, KCR leaves for Delhi

It is expected that Rao may confer with leaders of like-minded parties during his stay in the national capital.

Published: 28th February 2022 11:10 PM

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Against the backdrop of a recent meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor and ongoing efforts to bring together different parties against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi.

Rao left for Delhi on a visit, an official release said.

However, it did not provide further details.

It is expected that Rao may confer with leaders of like-minded parties during his stay in the national capital.

Rao's visit comes against the backdrop of a meeting here with Kishor during the last couple of days and also his recent meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

Addressing a public meeting in Siddipet district on February 23, Rao had said he is moving in the direction of influencing national politics and that he would use all his abilities to set the things right in the country, "even by shedding the last drop of blood".

