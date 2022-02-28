7 booked for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at public meeting in UP's Prayagraj 

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The police have lodged an FIR against seven people for allegedly raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans during a public meeting at the Handia assembly constituency here, officials said on Monday.

The police said prima facie, it appeared to be a public meeting of the Samajwadi Party.

However, the party candidate is not visible in the video, they said.

Taking cognizance of a video of a public meeting in which some people were seen shouting such slogans, the police identified the men and lodged an FIR, Handia's Circle Officer Dr Bhim Kumar Gautam.

The people who have been identified could not be arrested as voting was underway on Sunday.

They will be arrested soon, he said.

SP candidate from Handia assembly seat, Hakim Lal Bind, alleged that the video has been released after "being dubbed by the people from the BJP" with a motive of making the election "Hindu vs Muslim".

He said the police should have checked the veracity of the video before registering a report.

The party is getting this video investigated at its level.

"Nowhere in any of my meetings were such slogans raised," he said.