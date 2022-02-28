STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP hatching conspiracy to end reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh addressing an election meeting stated that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to end reservation, hence selling government organisations to the private sector.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during an election campaign rally in Jalalpur, Ambedkar.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

AMBEDKAR NAGAR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to end reservation and hence, is selling government organisations to the private sector.

Addressing an election meeting in the Jalalpur assembly constituency, Yadav said his party will win all the seats of Ambedkarnagar as well as of neighbouring Azamgarh district in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The BJP is hatching a conspiracy to end reservation, and hence it is selling government organisations to the private sector," he said.

Ambedkarnagar has five assembly seats and will vote on March 3 in the sixth phase.

Azamgarh, with 10 assembly seats, will vote on March 7 in the last phase.

The BJP is in a bad situation after the polling so far, Yadav claimed.

"In the five phases of elections, the people of the state have rejected the BJP, and by the time the sixth phase comes, it will become certain that the BJP would be wiped off," Yadav said.

With the high-octane Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls reaching the Purvanchal region of the state, the caste factor appears to be gaining prominence.

Regional parties like the ones led by Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP) and Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-Sonelal), which have formed alliances with the SP and the BJP respectively, have support bases in their respective castes in this region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party BJP Reservations
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp