BJP president Nadda accuses Akhilesh Yadav of giving protection to terrorists 

By PTI

MIRZAPUR: BJP president J P Nadda charged the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday with giving protection to terrorists and gangsters, and said Uttar Pradesh is witnessing the rule of law today and not of any family or individual.

"Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, during his tenure as the (Uttar Pradesh) chief minister, used to give protection to terrorists, withdraw cases against them and embrace them," Nadda said while addressing an election meeting here.

After 2017, strict action has been taken against such elements with the formation of the BJP government in the state, he said, adding, "It is the rule of law in the state now and not that of a family or an individual.

" Accusing Yadav of instigating people by describing the COVID-19 vaccines as "BJP vaccines", Nadda said the SP chief, however, did not desist from taking the jab when he needed it.

The BJP president also elaborated on the development work undertaken in the area during the BJP government in detail, while seeking support for the NDA candidates in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.