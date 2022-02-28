STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress may elect new national chief in September

The meeting also saw a discussion on ongoing elections in five states and the party’s internal elections that will culminate in the election of the new party chief by September end.

Published: 28th February 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The differences among two Congress-ruled states over allocation of coal blocks came up for discussion during a meeting chaired by former party chief Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with both sides keeping their views and seeking an early redressal.

The meeting also saw a discussion on ongoing elections in five states and the party’s internal elections that will culminate in the election of the new party chief by September end. Sources said that Gehlot came knocking at the party high command’s door as the Baghel government has been delaying permission to coal blocks allocated to Rajasthan for power projects.

Gehlot last year wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi regarding the same, seeking a redressal. During the meeting, Baghel clarified that the coal blocks fall in tribal areas of Sarguja and Bastar in his state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly elections Election Bhupesh Baghel Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp