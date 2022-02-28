Congress may elect new national chief in September

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The differences among two Congress-ruled states over allocation of coal blocks came up for discussion during a meeting chaired by former party chief Rahul Gandhi with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with both sides keeping their views and seeking an early redressal.

The meeting also saw a discussion on ongoing elections in five states and the party’s internal elections that will culminate in the election of the new party chief by September end. Sources said that Gehlot came knocking at the party high command’s door as the Baghel government has been delaying permission to coal blocks allocated to Rajasthan for power projects.

Gehlot last year wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi regarding the same, seeking a redressal. During the meeting, Baghel clarified that the coal blocks fall in tribal areas of Sarguja and Bastar in his state.