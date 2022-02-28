STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Congress fails to see the reality': Dhami says BJP will form government at Uttarakhand

This comes after multiple statements of former CM Harish Rawat about Congress winning 45 plus seats.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his confidence for the Bhartiya Janta Party to achieve majority in 70-member state legislative assembly to form the government. 

"We are going to form government in Uttarakhnd as people have expressed their confidence in the BJP. The Congress is blinded and fails to see the reality but they are going to shrink to 10 or less seats," said Chief Minister Dhami.

"We are confident of winning 45-48 seats and forming the government. The people of Uttarakhand have seen through the BJP's lies and deciet. We are winning and are committed to work towards realizing the dreams of the people of the state, " said Rawat had said. 

Rawat said that he will request Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the chief ministerial candidate. 

He also added that the Indian National Congress is going to form the government in four out of five election bound state. 

This came after his earlier statement in which he stated that either he would be the CM of Uttarakhand or sit at home.

Insiders say that a tussle within the Indian National Congress has started regarding the CM face.

Pritam Singh, former state president of the party responding to the queries related to the position said that the CM face will be decided by the party high command.

Meanwhile, Rawat had also added that the party has started laying out plans to run the goverment and few decisions will be taken immediately in the first cabinet.

Uttarakhand went for polls on February 14 for 70 state assembly constituencies in its fifth assembly elections.

Counting will take place on March 10 to ascertain the results of the elections. 

