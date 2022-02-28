STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP to hold referendum on Kejriwal government's new excise policy

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city.

Published: 28th February 2022

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP will hold a referendum on March 4 seeking the opinion of 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

Women, too, feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Four boxes will be kept in each of the 280 wards in the city in order to gather the opinion of the people.

There will be a questionnaire seeking the people's response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, the opening of shops near schools and temples, and other aspects of it, party leaders said.

