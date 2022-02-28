Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nephew Mubashir Azad joins J&K BJP

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nephew Mubashir Azad joined the BJP on Sunday, saying that the Congress was now a divided house riddled with factional wars.

‘‘I had been associated with the Congress since my childhood. I have seen only fighting and indifference in the Congress. Even today, the Congress party is divided in factions. There is only infighting and no work is going on at the ground level in the party,” he told the media after joining the BJP in presence of J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina in Jammu.

The youth leader from Doda said work is going on at ground level ever since Modi became the prime minister of the country. The way the Congress treated its senior leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has hurt the sentiments of the public, he said. Incidentally, Azad is part of the ‘group of dissenters’ in the Congress and has been sidelined by the party brass.