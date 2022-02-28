STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat CM welcomes students on return from war-torn Ukraine

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel interacted with the students and assured their parents of all possible help from the government.

Published: 28th February 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students returning from war-hit Ukraine(Photo | ENS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday welcomed 27 students hailing from the state who reached Gandhinagar in a bus from Delhi where they had landed after evacuation from Ukraine by a special flight.

In the last two days, around 100 students studying in war-torn Ukraine have reached their home state Gujarat from Mumbai and Delhi.

The 27 students who reached the capital city Gandhinagar hail from different parts of Gujarat.

The state government is making arrangements to send them along with their parents to their respective destinations, the government said in a statement.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning welcomed the youths with flowers and asked about their well-being. The students had reached the Gandhinagar circuit house from Delhi by the Volvo bus around Sunday midnight," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Patel interacted with the students and assured their parents of all possible help from the government.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and other senior government officials were also present to welcome the students, who thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating their evacuation and CM Patel for arranging for their return to the state, the CMO said.

The state government has been making arrangements for buses to bring the students from Mumbai and Delhi.

A special bus was sent to Delhi and a task force from the state education department was deputed to receive the students after they arrived there.

The students reached the circuit house in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar around Sunday midnight.

The government arranged for accommodation and food for the students and their parents who reached the state capital to receive them.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country.

India has begun evacuating them and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

