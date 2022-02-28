Ukraine invasion: Gujarat ferries students from capital by road; Bihar to bear travel expenses

Dilip Singh Kshatriya and Ramashankar By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/PATNA: Many Indian students hailing from Gujarat have returned to the safety of their families from Ukraine in the past day. On Sunday, students from across the state, including Vadodara, Surat and Ahmedabad, have been flown down.

Twenty-one students returned to Vadodara, six students have returned to Surat while some students from Ahmedabad arrived at the GMDC auditorium here around 1 pm. Leaders, including the state education minister, arrived to welcome them.

Gujarati students stranded in Ukraine have arrived safely in New Delhi at 4 am on Sunday via a specially launched rescue flight. “To bring students back to Gujarat, we have sent two multi-axle buses, each capable of accommodating 45 persons, but for Delhi, since the distance by road is greater, we have not sent any buses there.

Instead, we have tied up with the Uttar Pradesh transport corporation which has agreed to deploy its buses and ferry our students to the state,” said a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation officer. Six students from Chernivtsi city of Ukraine have reached Surat. they were received at Surat Circuit House.

Thirteen reach Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday that the state government would ensure that the Bihar students coming from Ukraine reached their homes safely. Talking to the media, the chief minister said that the officials have been instructed to make proper arrangements for the students’ travel to their respective home towns after alighting at the airports in the country from Ukraine.

According to a rough estimate, around 18,000 students of Bihar were pursuing medical courses from various medical colleges in Ukraine. On Sunday, altogether 13 students, mostly girl students, alighted at the Patna airport.

While seven students boarded the flight to Patna after landing in New Delhi, the remaining six students arrived from Mumbai. Authoritative sources said that five more students are likely to reach the state capital by an evening flight from the natinal capital.