Guwahati Diary

The two towns are linked to the birth of coal and fuel in the state. Interestingly, the Congress said the CM is trying to replicate his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath.

Published: 28th February 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

NCC cadets enthrall old-age home inmates. (File photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Government to rename places in tune with local culture 
The names of places, both urban and rural in Assam, which do not reflect the state’s culture, will soon be tweaked. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government would invite suggestions. The government wants to ensure that the names of cities, towns or villages should ideally represent its culture, tradition, civilisation, etc. Netizens were quick to give suggestions. Some suggested that the British-era names of Digboi and Margherita be retained. The two towns are linked to the birth of coal and fuel in the state. Interestingly, the Congress said the CM is trying to replicate his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath.

Scam unearthed in Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme
A massive scam pertaining to the Central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has been unearthed in Assam. After the state government admitted that over 11 lakh persons have been wrongly given the benefit in an affidavit, a division bench of Gauhati High Court asked it to file a detailed status report. Earlier, an NGO, Amguri Naba Nirman Samity, had filed a PIL in connection with the scam. Stating that the issue raised is genuine, the Advocate General said the government is making efforts to probe the matter and recover the money from the bogus beneficiaries. The government initiated legal proceedings against some officials found involved in the scam, the Advocate General said. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 5.

NCC cadets enthrall old-age home inmates
The inmates of Pramod Talukdar Old Age Home in the city were delighted when the cadets of 47 Assam R&V Sqn NCC visited the place and carried out a social service activity under the guidance of Col Shomir Bhatnagar, the Commanding Officer of the unit. After serving refreshments to the inmates, the cadets entertained them with cultural activities. The inmates also participated in it with joy and enthusiasm. Dr Bibeka Saikia, dean, College of Veterinary, Khanapara said the larger aim of the programme The old age home was gifted wheelchairs, a fully automatic washing machine, hot and cold water dispensers.

IIT to chip in for state’s development
The state government will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) in various fields related to the development of the region. On the opening of a mining department at IIT, Guwahati, Prof T G Sitharam, director, IIT, Guwahati said the institute would be glad to contribute mainly in areas of exploration of mines and minerals, commerce and entrepreneurship development, involvement of drones in various sectors, transport sector – inland water transport, water buses, etc. Research and technical guidance to harness natural resources will be imparted.

Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Guwahati Himanta Biswa Sarma
