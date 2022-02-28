HC order on MLA disqualification plea to be challenged, says Goa Congress

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Congress on Monday said it will challenge a High Court order dismissing a petition in connection with the Speaker of the state Assembly rejecting a plea for disqualification of ten of its MLAs who crossed over to the BJP in 2019.

The High Court had, last week, dismissed a petition filed by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar challenging an order of the Speaker ruling out disqualification of the 10 ten MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, Chodankar told reporters the state executive committee of the party had resolved to challenge the High Court order.

He also said the meeting resolved that the state election commission should extend the date of giving objections, suggestions for delimitation of panchayat wards ahead of local body polls.

The current extension till March 4 was not enough, he added.

The BJP has manipulated the delimitation process to favour their candidates in various wards, he alleged.