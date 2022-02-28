STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC order on MLA disqualification plea to be challenged, says Goa Congress

The High Court had, last week, dismissed a petition filed by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar challenging an order of the Speaker ruling out disqualification of the 10 ten MLAs.

Published: 28th February 2022 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Congress on Monday said it will challenge a High Court order dismissing a petition in connection with the Speaker of the state Assembly rejecting a plea for disqualification of ten of its MLAs who crossed over to the BJP in 2019.

The High Court had, last week, dismissed a petition filed by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar challenging an order of the Speaker ruling out disqualification of the 10 ten MLAs.

Addressing a press conference, Chodankar told reporters the state executive committee of the party had resolved to challenge the High Court order.

He also said the meeting resolved that the state election commission should extend the date of giving objections, suggestions for delimitation of panchayat wards ahead of local body polls.

The current extension till March 4 was not enough, he added.

The BJP has manipulated the delimitation process to favour their candidates in various wards, he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Girish Chodankar
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp