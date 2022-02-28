Impact of expressway on dolphins in Beas and the Kali Bein Conservation Reserves to be studied

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Will the Centre’s ambitious Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway impact dolphins, soft-shelled turtles, otters and gharials in the Beas and the Kali Bein Conservation Reserves in Punjab?

The Union environment ministry has sought comments from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) on the proposal. The project by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was considered by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL). The proposal is for using 20.4 hectares of land for the construction of five bridges as part of the expressway. It is expected to reduce the distance between Katra and Delhi by nearly 150 km.

During the meeting, the Chief Wildlife Warden (Punjab) informed that three of the bridges will be built across Beas river and the other two across Kali Bein. The panel was informed that the area is rich in dolphins, soft-shelled turtles, and otters and gharials have also been released in the reserves. While the committee was told that pillars of the bridges will not be laid in the river so that animal movement is not restricted, the committee suggested the WII may be requested to provide comments on the proposal.