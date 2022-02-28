STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 8,013 new COVID-19 infection, active cases decline to 1,02,601

The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities.

Published: 28th February 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The single-day rise in coronavirus infections fell below 10,000 after two months, with 8,013 cases taking India's total tally to 4,29,24,130, while active cases have declined to 1,02,601, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

On December 28 last year, 9,195 people were infected in a day.

The death toll has climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.56 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 8,871 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,23,07,686, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.50 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

