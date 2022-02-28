JD-U candidate shot at, injured by unidentified person in Manipur

By Express News Service

IMPHAL: Unidentified miscreants in Manipur fired at a candidate of Janata Dal (United), leaving him grievously injured. The police said the incident occurred Saturday midnight when the victim, Wahengbam Rohit Singh who is contesting from the Kshetrigao seat, was returning home after poll-related activities.

Three bullets hit him. He was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Imphal. The miscreants had come from two different directions riding two motorcycles. The assailants fled the scene before the security personnel accompanying Singh could react.

Singh’s family members and supporters said he was targeted as he stood a good chance of winning the polls.