Policeman suffers bullet injury in sporadic Bengal poll violence

Published: 28th February 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman being helped as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at Balurghat in West Bengal on Sunday. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal witnessed sporadic incidents of violence on the day of the civic elections in 108 municipalities across the state on Sunday. Bullet was fired, bombs were hurled indiscriminately and stones were pelted targeting police. A police officer received bullet injury in North 24. 

Parganas after miscreants opened fire and two others in uniform were injured by brickbats hurled in the violence. The police also resorted to tear gas shelling at many places. The BJP and the CPI(M) accused the ruling Trinamool Congress cadres of flexing muscles. The BJP called for a 12-hour strike on Monday in protest against the violence. The TMC, however, announced that they would take out protest marches in every block across the state in protest against BJP’s bandh.

Altogether 797 persons were arrested on the basis of specific complaints. ‘’Other than a few stray incidents, the civic polls were conducted peacefully by the police,’’ director general of police Manoj Malviya said. Expressing his concern, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the state election commissioner to brief him on Monday. 

A clash between the supporters of the TMC and the CPI(M) broke out at Kamarhati mun-icipality area in North 24 Parganas after the ruling party allegedly brought outsiders in a vehicle with a board written police on it. Another police officer was injured at Dhulian when the violent supporters pelted stones. 

Comments

