Railways to equip freight wagons with GPS system

In the initial phase, the railways plans to install the system in the wagons being used on the dedicated freight corridors.

Published: 28th February 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a belated yet much-needed move, the railways has decided to equip the rolling stock of freight wagons with GPS to monitor their real-time movement and provide information to the parties booking the wagons.

In the initial phase, the railways plans to install the system in the wagons being used on the dedicated freight corridors. A highly placed railway source said funds to the tune of `600 crore have been allocated to complete this ambitious project.

The government has made provision in the latest Union Budget for this project. “The consignees can trace the location of wagons booked by them online. This would be the first time such an ambitious project would be attempted on the wagons,” a senior railway official said. 

