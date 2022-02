TMC, Shiv Sena leaders criticise govt after India abstains from vote in UNSC on Ukraine

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some political leaders on Monday criticised India for abstaining from vote in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Though the Congress did not comment on the issue, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena leaders hit out at India for refusing to call the Russian aggression war against Ukraine.

"And now the threat of going nuclear. Stay calm, Be Neutral, no?" Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, "India's refusal to call war, war, will prove expensive in our lifetime. Humouring power-hungry dictators never helps."

"Emboldened by Russian move, if and when China aggresses into India, we could be left with few allies given our sorry balancing act," the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal tweeted.

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday.

India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution.

This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine.

The vote calling for the UNGA session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- could exercise their veto.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote.

He underlined that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue."

"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border," he said.