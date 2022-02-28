STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC, Shiv Sena leaders criticise govt after India abstains from vote in UNSC on Ukraine

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some political leaders on Monday criticised India for abstaining from vote in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Though the Congress did not comment on the issue, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena leaders hit out at India for refusing to call the Russian aggression war against Ukraine.

"And now the threat of going nuclear. Stay calm, Be Neutral, no?" Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, "India's refusal to call war, war, will prove expensive in our lifetime. Humouring power-hungry dictators never helps."

"Emboldened by Russian move, if and when China aggresses into India, we could be left with few allies given our sorry balancing act," the Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal tweeted.

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday.

India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution.

This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine.

The vote calling for the UNGA session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- could exercise their veto.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote.

He underlined that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue."

"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Security Council India abstains from voting in UNSC
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp