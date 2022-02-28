STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two women Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces that safely returned.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two women fighters of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were gunned down by security forces following an exchange of fire in an edgy district of Bijapur, about 400 km south of Raipur on Sunday.

“Based on an intelligence inputs about the movement of Maoists in the region, a joint team of the Bijapur district reserve guards (DRG) and CRPF was out on a search operation. When the forces arrived close to the forested terrain of Durda, about 30 km from the district headquarters, an encounter ensued. Two bodies of women cadres in uniform of the banned outfit were recovered from the site,” Kamal Lochan Kashyap, Bijapur district superintendent of police told The New Indian Express.

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces that safely returned, the SP said. The Bijapur police are identifying the bodies. The forces also recovered one locally-made rifle, ammunition and explosives. 

